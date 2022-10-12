'Democracy will take birth again', says Sanjay Raut

In an emotional letter that he penned for his mother, jailed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wrote that a new revolution was taking shape and democracy would take birth again.

“Many Shiv Sainiks have struggled, went to jail, sacrificed their lives…at a time when Shiv Sena is in crisis, I have been kept away from the battlefield… why should we bow down,” he wrote and described Uddhav Thackeray as his “jivabhavache mitra” (soulmate) and called him “senapati” (commander).

“What face will I show to Balasaheb (Thackeray) if I leave him (Uddhav Thackeray)?,” he wrote in the lengthy letter to his mother, Savita Raut.

Raut was arrested on August 1 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land development scam. Raut is currently in judicial custody.

“Even I am fighting against injustice, I will never bow before the enemies of Shiv Sena, Maharashtra, that’s why I must remain away from you… haven’t I learnt this from you,” said Raut.

The handwritten copy of the letter, and a typed version, was released on the Twitter account of Raut on Wednesday.

“You have taught us that we should be loyal to Shiv Sena…we have learned this self-respect from you. You have taught us to be loyal to Shiv Sena…You have engraved in your mind that we should not be dishonest with Balasaheb,” he said.

“Shiv Sena is like a mother to me. I was pressured to be dishonest with my mother. There were threats asking me to not speak against the government. I did not pay heed to these threats. I am away from you today for this one reason. Don’t worry though, Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sainiks will take care of you,” the letter read.