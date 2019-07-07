Deora's 3-member-panel idea opposed

Hours after Milind Deora proposed a three-member committee to run the Congress, a section of party has opposed the idea.

"The idea to appoint a three-member committee to run Mumbai Congress in place of a president is not at all appropriate. It will ruin the party further," Deora's predecessor and former MP Sanjay Nirupam said.

"This is not at all advisable... People will lose interest and there would be no sense of responsibility," a senior Congress leader said.