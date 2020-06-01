Depression over Arabian Sea to intensify into a cyclone

Depression over Arabian Sea to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; will impact Mumbai

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 01 2020, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 12:25 ist

The depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, and will have an impact on Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The depression will intensify into a deep depression --- the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation --- by this evening.

It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. 

"It (the storm) is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening/night of June 3," the Cyclone Warning Division said.

The nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country. Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellites cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath. 

"It will have an impact on Mumbai," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

When it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph, the IMD said.

Heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
IMD
Indian Meteorological Department
weather
Cyclone
depression
Maharashtra
Mumbai
storm

What's Brewing

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 