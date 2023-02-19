Derailed goods train in Gujarat creates traffic snarls

There was no report of any casualty in the incident

PTI
PTI, Bhavnagar,
  • Feb 19 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four wagons of a double-decker goods train derailed in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Sunday evening, following which some trains were either rescheduled or short-terminated, Western Railway officials said.

The derailment of the goods train, which had left from Pipavav Port, took place at Dhola railway station yard under WR's Bhavnagar division, a release said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident, but six trains, including Bhavnagar-Bandra Express, will depart with a delay of two to three hours, while one train between Mahuva and Bhavnagar has been short terminated at Liliya Mota station in Amreli district, the release said. 

Also Read | Goods train derails near Odisha’s Koraput

Due to the derailment, several passengers were stranded at Liliya Mota station in Amreli and Botad, where WR authorities arranged state transport buses to ferry them to destinations such as Bhavnagar and Surendranagar.

"Some trains were short terminated at Botad station because of the derailment at Dhola. State transport authorities have diverted several buses towards Botad railway station so that stranded passengers can continue their journey and reach home," said NC Gohil, Botad railway station commercial inspector.

Gujarat
India News

