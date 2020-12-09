Despite Covid-19 pandemic, IIT Hyderabad placements begin on positive note

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has received 222 placement offers, including 30 from 63 overseas companies during the Phase I of campus placements.

Placement officials said that a total of 206 students, including those who accepted pre-placement offers (PPOs), have already been placed by the end of Phase I. This compares favorably with the overall placements during the entire 2019-20 academic year, which was 295 students (including 37 PPOs).

“We have anticipated a slowdown due to the pandemic and accordingly strengthened our student teams to adapt to the changing scenario. We are glad to see the placement season at IIT-H began on a positive note,” Dr Pradeep Yemula, faculty in-charge (Placements) said.

However, only 116 companies have registered for Phase-1 recruitment, compared to about 150 companies for the same phase last year.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the process this time was held online with students attending job interviews from their respective homes across the country.

The 2020-21 placement season started with 48 pre-placement offers, as opposed to 37 PPOs in the previous academic year.

While Phase I was held from December 1 to 6, Phase II would be in January 2021.

The trend in international offers has been the same in 2020-21 compared to last year. The 30 international offers are from eight companies based in Japan and Taiwan. More international offers are expected in Phase 2.

The institute had received 38 international offers from 15 companies in Japan, USA and Taiwan in 2019-20.

Over 500 students, across the departments, registered for placement this year.

A total of 244 companies had registered for the whole of 2019-20 including 15 start-ups.