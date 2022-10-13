Despite state’s offer of ‘financial assistance’, Maharashtra witnesses 1,875 farmer suicides in 2022

Farmer suicide continues to remain a matter of deep concern in India—Maharashtra reportedly witnessed a total of 1,875 farmer suicides this year between the months of January and August.

Based on a report by the Times of India, during the same period of time in 2021, 1,605 distressed farmers had ended their lives—all of whom were debt-ridden. Based on the data collected by the state relief and rehabilitation department, 2022 witnessed an increase of 270 more farmers dying by suicide.

The rise in the number of such cases in Maharashtra comes despite the several steps taken by the state government to make Maharashtra free of farmer suicides. Along with the multiple loan waivers and schemes announced, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also announced an extension of financial assistance to debt-ridden farmers.

According to a statement given to the TOI by Kishor Tiwari, farmers’ leader in Yavatmal district, even though Shinde had made a promise of financial assistance, farmers at the grassroot level were yet to receive any benefits. Tiwari also alleged that “no critical measures were taken in suicide-prone districts.”

Reportedly, Amravati emerged as the region with the highest number of farmer suicides both in 2022 as well as 2021. While the year 2021 saw 662 farmer suicides, 2022 saw 725 deaths.

Aurangabad was the second “worst” with 661 suicides in 2022 and 532 in the previous year. Third and fourth on the list were Nashik and Konkan with 252 and 225 farmers suicides in the year 2022 respectively.

Pune saw 12 farmer suicides in 2022, claiming life of one more farmer as opposed to the former year. Konkan region turned out to be rid of farmer suicides in both the years.

According to the publication, of the 1,875 farmers that died by suicide this year, 981 were eligible for financial assistance, while 455 were still under scrutiny and as many as 439 farmers had no monetary assistance coming their way.