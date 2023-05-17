Development stopped under MVA, says Nadda in Maharashtra

As he arrived in Maharashtra on a two-day whirlwind tour for launching preparations for the 2024 general and state elections, BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday lashed out at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi saying that development work stopped under the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation.

“When the MVA was in power in the state, development works stopped in the state,” Nadda said in Mumbai as he attended a series of events on the eve of the crucial meeting of the revamped state executive in Pune.

Nadda, a former Union Minister, said that people want a double-engine government. “The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is working for the welfare of people under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Nadda also hailed how Modi was steering the country. “Despite global headwinds, India's inflation rate is under control and the GDP growth rate has been very impressive,” he said.

“Having a good leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps,” Nadda said.

“Under Modi's leadership, India has emerged as the 5th largest economy in the world overtaking even the UK which had ruled us for around two centuries,” Modi said.

Speaking about the post-Covid economic scenario, he said: "Countries like the United States, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis because those countries spent on freebies during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the country came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package aimed at spending on agriculture, infrastructure and other similar sectors," he said.