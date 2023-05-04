Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav

Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 04 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 16:22 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief will not dent the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Maharashtra chief minister said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition's unity.

Also Read: NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship.

"The developments in NCP won't dent the MVA," Thackeray said. He, however, declined to comment on Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief. Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, which has jolted his party and the opposition alliance.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress are partners in the MVA. The government headed by this alliance ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022.

India News
Mumabi
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
NCP
Sharad Pawar
Narendra Modi
BJP
Indian Politics

