Devendra Fadnavis has made good decisions in last few days: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that he would meet Devendra Fadnavis in the next few days, adding that the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister "had made good decisions" in the last few days.

Raut, who was granted bail on Wednesday in a money laundering case, is also expected to call on Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Raut said he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the days to come.

“After three months I wore a watch…no one gets fun inside the jail…there you have to speak to the walls, to yourself,” said Raut adding that he wonders how Savarkar and Lokmanya Tilak stayed in jail for 10 years and six years, respectively.

“Over the last few days, Fadnavis has made some good decisions related to housing and MHADA,” he said.

Raut also pointed out that while in jail he had read newspapers and gone through the statement of Fadnavis who had said that political bitterness needs to be removed. "I agree with it," he said.

Asked whether he would be meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said: “It is Fadnavis who is running the government.”

“Why Fadnavis only…I would also be meeting Modi Ji and Shah ji…I will tell them what happened to me,” said Raut, in his interaction with media persons.

“The Deputy Chief Minister is of the state, the Prime Minister is of the country,” he said, adding that as a lawmaker he would be meeting them.