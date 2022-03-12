Devendra Fadnavis' statement to be recorded on Sunday

In a significant development, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ statement would be recorded by the Mumbai Police on Sunday in connection with his expose of alleged corruption in transfers and postings in the Maharashtra Police department.

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, who held the Home portfolio for five years, was asked to appear at the Bandra-Kurla Complex cyber police station under Section 160 CrPC vis-a-vis a case registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 - vis-a-vis the transfers/posting scam.

However, later on Saturday, the Mumbai Police communicated to him that there was no need to come and instead cops would visit his official home, Sagar bungalow, at Malabar Hill, to record his statement.

“Just received a call from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). He told me I'm not required to go to the BKC police station. Instead, they will only come to take the required information. I have cancelled all my Pune programs for Sunday. I’ll be at my residence. They can come anytime. JaiHind, Jai Maharashtra!,” the senior politician tweeted.

Earlier, at a hurriedly-convened press conference, Fadnavis said that he has decided to honour the notice and appear at the Bandra-Kurla Complex cyber crime police station in Mumbai on Sunday around 1100 hrs.

In March 2021, Fadnavis had exposed the transfers/postings scam.

“Instead of acting on the report over transfers/posting scam, the government has directed the Mumbai Police to register an FIR with the vindictive approach,” Fadnavis said.

“I am the Leader of Opposition…I have certain privileges, the police cannot ask me to tell from where I have got the information. Still, I was the Chief Minister and also the Home Minister, I understand my responsibility and I have decided to appear before the BKV cyber police station as asked and get my statement recorded,” Fadnavis said.

However, later the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, considering the gravity of the situation, decided to dispatch a police team to his home rather than calling him to the police station.

With the Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature currently underway - the development would have its echo on Monday.

It may be mentioned, the Maharashtra government had earlier told a Mumbai court that Fadnavis is a witness in the case registered over illegal phone tapping that allegedly took place when IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department.

Shukla, an officer of 1988-batch of IPS, is currently on central deputation and posted in Hyderabad as the Additional Director General (South Zone) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In August, 2020, Shukla drafted a report indicating cash for transfers and promotions in Maharashtra Police which was forwarded by then director-general of police Subodh Jaiswal to the then Additional Chief Secretary (home) and later Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to be shown to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the Chief Minister passed on the report to the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and no action was taken.

