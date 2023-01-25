DH Toon | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says he wants to resign

Under fire from Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for his comments on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed his desire to step down.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mumbai, the Governor met him separately and offered to step down. “I want to spend the rest of my life reading, writing,” the Governor told the Prime Minister.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight
Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars
Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice
Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn
SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms
Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year
'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school
Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?
No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open