DH Toon | Maharashtra Guv says he wants to resign

DH Toon | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says he wants to resign

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 25 2023, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 06:53 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Under fire from Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for his comments on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed his desire to step down.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mumbai, the Governor met him separately and offered to step down. “I want to spend the rest of my life reading, writing,” the Governor told the Prime Minister.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Maharashtra
Bhagat Singh Koshyari

