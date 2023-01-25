DH Toon | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says he wants to resign

Under fire from Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for his comments on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed his desire to step down.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mumbai, the Governor met him separately and offered to step down. “I want to spend the rest of my life reading, writing,” the Governor told the Prime Minister.

