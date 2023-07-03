DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra

DH Toon | Triple-engine government for Maharashtra

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2023, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 06:03 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

In a political upset of sorts, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar switched sides to become the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, joining the one-year-old Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government while putting opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in disarray. 

India News
Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

