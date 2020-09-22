Dhangars renew demand for reservation in Maharashtra

At a time when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is fighting a tough battle in the Supreme Court to save the quota for Marathas, the Dhangar community in Maharashtra has renewed its demand for reservation.

Under the banner of the Maharashtra State Dhangar Welfare Association, various groups and organisations of the community have decided to take the battle forward.

The Dhangar (shepard) community is present mainly in the Western Maharashtra and Marathwada regions and account for over 9 per cent of state's population.

“It is a long-pending demand and needs to be fulfilled at the earliest,” said Dhangar leader Prakash Shendge.

The previous BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government had commissioned a study by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to prepare a report on the Dhangar quota, however, it is yet to be made public. The report has not negated the demand for the quota to the Dhangar community.

As of now, the Dhangar community gets reservation under the Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) category (3.5 per cent) of Maharashtra.

Dhangar community groups had been agitating for reservation in the ST category in Maharashtra as the "Dhangad" got reservation in other parts of India in SC category.

A topographical error seems to have led to the problem where Dhangar (Dhangad) got reservation in the VJNT category in Maharashtra.

Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, VJNT, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.

The Supreme Court had stayed the 12 to 13 per cent reservation to the Marartha community under the newly-created Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC).

The previous government had decided to strengthen the Ahilyabai Holkar MahaMandal and expand the scope for skill training and self financing to youth from the Dhangar community. Besides, 10,000 houses were proposed to be constructed for the community. Benefits of pre and post-matriculation scholarship were also listed to be given to the community.

But the demand for reservation in the ST category remains unfulfilled.

“The Dhangars are fighting for their rights. We are not seeking anything new. We have so far been silent and cooperative,” said Dhangar leader Gopichand Padalkar.

Thackeray had assured the community that the government is trying to resolve the issue.