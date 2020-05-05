Mumbai's Dharavi coronavirus cases up by 33: BMC

Dharavi coronavirus cases up by 33 to 665, says BMC

PTI
  • May 05 2020, 23:49 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 23:49 ist

Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Tuesday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 665, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The overall death toll stood at 20, as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 72 hours.

New cases were reported from areas like Ambedkar Chawl, Kumbharwada, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Madina Nagar, PMGP Colony, Vijay Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Social Nagar, Tata Nagar among others, he said.

So far, 83,500 people have been screened in Dharavi.

While 2380 people are under institutional quarantine, 196 others were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the official added.

