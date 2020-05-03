Dharavi COVID-19 tally crosses 500-mark, toll at 20

COVID-19 cases continue to compound in Mumbai 's Dharavi with the total number of positive cases crossing the 500-mark.

On Sunday, 94 new cases and 2 deaths were reported. With this, the total cases in Dharavi stands at 590 and 20 deaths.

Over the last three days, Dharavi, the biggest slum cluster of Asia, saw exponential jumps.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 38, 89 and 94 cases, respectively, were reported.

In fact, the first case and death in Dharavi was reported on 1 April, nearly a fortnight after the first casualty in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

After that, the cases have surged at an alarming level.

The state's first two COVID-19 cases was confirmed on 9 March, when a Pune couple, who had returned from Dubai, had tested positive.

The first death was reported on 17 March, when a 64-year-old Mumbai resident, who had a travel history to Dubai, passed away due to the virus.