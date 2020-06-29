Dharavi records 17 new Covid-19 positive cases

Dharavi records 17 new Covid-19 positive cases; sees one more death

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 29 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 21:48 ist
A senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a fresh death was reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 82.

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai slum colony of Dharavi rose to 2,262 on Monday with the addition of 17 new cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

He said the slum-dominated area has only 598 active COVID-19 cases as 1,580 patients have already been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

Spread across 2.5 square km, Dharavi is the largest slum in Asia and has a population over 6.5 lakh. 

