Dharavi records biggest spike in coronavirus cases

The COVID-19 hotbed of Dharavi in Mumbai recorded the biggest spike of 42 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

The first COVID-19 positive case and death in Dharavi was recorded on April 1.

On Tuesday, the total positive cases stood at 330 and 19 deaths, according to figures released by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Dharavi, spread across 2.1 sq kms, is home to seven to 10 lakh people, is sandwiched between the Central and Western suburban railway lines of Mumbai.

The COVID-19 hotspot of Dharavi falls between the Sion, Matunga, Mahim and Bandra areas.