Dharavi reports 12 new coronavirus cases with 1 death: BMC

The Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases with one death, a senior BMC official said.

With this, the total number of the coronavirus- afflicted people in this congested locality reached 180.

The number of the deceased has gone up to 12 with a 62-year-old man succumbing to the coronavirus infection earlier in the day, the official said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The new cases, including three women patients, were found in Mukund Nagar, Madina Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and Muslim Nagar localities of Dharavi.