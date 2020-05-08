Dharavi's tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 808

Dharavi's tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 808

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2020, 20:28 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 20:32 ist
Of the 808 patients, 222 have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery. PTI

The number of COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, reached 808 on Friday as 25 more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the area also rose to 26, he said.

Although the death toll increased on Friday, no deaths were reported during the day, he said.

"Till Thursday night, Dharavi's death toll was 21. The five death cases were added in the tally on Friday although these patients had died in the last few days," the official said.

Of the 808 patients, 222 have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery, he added.

Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is posing a tough challenge for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density, which makes social distancing very difficult.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dharavi
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

 