Dharavi's tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 808

The number of COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, reached 808 on Friday as 25 more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the area also rose to 26, he said.

Although the death toll increased on Friday, no deaths were reported during the day, he said.

"Till Thursday night, Dharavi's death toll was 21. The five death cases were added in the tally on Friday although these patients had died in the last few days," the official said.

Of the 808 patients, 222 have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery, he added.

Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is posing a tough challenge for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density, which makes social distancing very difficult.