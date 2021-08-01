Dial 112 will soon be launched across the state: Satej Patil

The Maharashtra government will soon launch the ‘Dial 112’ project across the state to enable police to reach out to complainants in case of emergency.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the project.

The technology-driven project will ensure response time from Police within 10 minutes in urban areas and 15 minutes in rural areas, Minister of State for Home and Information & Technology, Satej Patil said.

The project will have state-of-the-art control rooms with the help of Big Data Analytics at all 45 police Commissionerates and district police offices across the state. Around 1,500 four-wheelers and 2,269 two-wheelers used by police will have a Mobile Data Terminal and GPS system. Of them, 849 four-wheelers and 1,372 two-wheelers have already been installed with the system.

“We are training 15,000 police personnel and officers for use of this technology. The ‘Dial 112’ powered with the high-end technology will enable people to contact Police and other emergency agencies by using mobile applications, SMS service, e-mail or through chat. Once rolled out, the project will help police to respond in 10 minutes in urban areas and in 15 minutes in rural areas,” said Patil.

The review meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar at Mantralaya to take stock of the progress of the project.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Satej Patil and key officials from various departments attended the meeting.