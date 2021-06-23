Differences within Maha Vikas Aghadi widen, CM Uddhav Thackeray stays NCP minister’s decision to transfer 100 flats

The differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi seems to be widening with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray temporarily staying the decision of an NCP minister’s decision to transfer 100 flats of MHADA for the accommodation of cancer patients and their relatives.

In May, state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad decided to transfer 100 flats of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) at Parel.

The MHADA flats, each measuring 300 square feet, in the Haji Kasam Chawl redevelopment project in Lalbaug were made available to the hospital for a 30-year period at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per year.

These flats were being given to cancer patients/relatives on rent-basis – and TMC manages it.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had handed over the keys to TMC Director Dr Rajendra Badwe.

Thackeray took the decision after Shiv Sena MLA from Sewree Ajay Chaudhary wrote to him.

“Principal Secretary (Housing) will investigate and submit report. Till then it is stayed,” Thackeray noted in the file.

Chaudhary in his plea to Thackeray said: "700 Maharashtrian families staying in the vicinity objected to the disturbance created by outsiders arriving there temporarily.”

According to him, since the patients/relatives moved in during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a fear among the relatives of neighbouring buildings.

"We have no objection to tenements in transit camps being given to the hospital,'' he said, pointing out that there are MHADA tenements in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. "One entire building can be given to the hospital, but not where locals are residing," he said.

Chaudhary also said his wife succumbed to cancer four years ago, and he set up a trust in her name with his own money and is helping the needy cancer patients to get medical treatment.

Dr Awhad said the doubt that Chaudhary has his own interest needs to be cleared. “There is no vested interest. The decision was taken so that the relatives get some relief,” he said.

The decision was taken by Dr Awhad as he was moved by patients spending days and nights on the footpaths and below the flyover.