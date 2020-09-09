Differences within MVA over demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office

Differences seem to have cropped up within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over the issue of demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was constantly attacked by Kangana through her Twitter posts vis-a-vis the lynching of sadhus in Palghar and the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, the BJP lashed out at the MVA—which comprises of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress—for attacking those who have been speaking against the government.

Since the Shiv Sena controls the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the NCP and the Congress could not interfere into the issue.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the MVA, openly expressed his displeasure over the subject.

“We are giving undue importance to those making such statements. We will have to see what influence such statements have at people at large. In my opinion, people do not take (such statements) seriously,” the 79-year-old ex-chief minister, said.

He said that BMC acted "as per rules", but the timing of the demolition drive sends out a wrong message to the public.

Late in the evening, Pawar met Thackeray over the issue of Maratha reservation and the ongoing hearings in the Supreme Court. According to reports, Kangana issue was also discussed but there is no official confirmation.

Asked about Pawar’s statement, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and close Thackeray's aide Sanjay Raut preferred not to comment. “I have nothing to say… I was in my office,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said: “What was illegal… the office of Kangana or the way demolition was carried out? The Bombay High Court stopped the demolition. The action was out of revenge… politics of revenge does not last long… hope because of one office, demolition of Shiv Sena does not start.”

BJP stalwart and leader of opposition Devendra Fadanavis termed the sequence of events unprecedented. “This has never happened in the history of Maharashtra… if you take an action if someone speaks against you, it is out of vengeance… it does not portray Maharashtra in good light,” the former chief minister said.