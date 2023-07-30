Dilution of Maharashtra tree protection law disastrous: Greens' SOS to PM

Amid the Maharashtra government’s move for amendments to facilitate local bodies to clear felling of trees, green groups have appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘double engine’ government to check this 'environmentally-disastrous' move.

The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act 1975 is being amended to facilitate the local bodies to clear felling of any trees, including the heritage ones, without referring it to the State Tree Authority.

The State Legislative Assembly has cleared the amendment with a majority vote and it will go to the Legislative Council now.

Terming this move as an invitation to disaster, NatConnect Foundation has requested the prime minister to instruct the Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais to send it back for reconsideration by the government.

“You take pride in running double engine governments by stating that they are in the people’s interest,” NatConnect director B N Kumar told the PM and urged Modi to “act in the interest of protecting the people from environmental disasters by preserving trees and not by axing them”.

Climate Change is going to be a permanent feature and the government knows this as it has been voicing its concern on global platforms, NatConnect said and argued: “It is time for the PM to walk the talk on the environment.”

At a time when open spaces and green cover are the needs of the hour, the Maharashtra Government is hell-bent on destroying even whatever little that the cities have, Kumar said.

The government’s own Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) has clearly stated that the temperature in Central Mumbai is higher than the rest of the city due to concretisation, yet the green cover is sought to be destroyed, he lamented.

The decision has been apparently taken without public consultation and this exposes the absence of transparency under the guise of ease of doing business, said Mumbai-based activist Zoru Bathena.

Sadly though, the government fails to learn lessons from the recurring environmental disasters, he said.

Stalin D of Vanashakti said the tree preservation authority has become the tree cutting authority. He regretted that none of the present Govt agencies or ministers is interested in conservation of urban trees.

As it is, the government's record of tree protection is dismal. On top of that, giving such sweeping powers to local committees is going to cause more harm to the environment than any ease of business, said Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.