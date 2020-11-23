Direct MVA vs BJP fight in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

It’s going to be a direct fight between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition BJP in the crucial December 1 polls to five graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Happening around the first anniversary of the Uddhav Thackeray-government – that assumed office on November 28 last year – this is the first electoral test between the Trimurti alliance involving Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress and the BJP.

The five constituencies are Pune Division Graduates, Nagpur Division Graduates, Aurangabad Division Graduates, Amravati Division Teachers and Pune Division Teachers.

While BJP is contesting all the five seats, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress will contest two seats each and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena one seat.

In Pune Division Graduates’ seat, the contest is between Sangram Deshmukh (BJP) and Arun Lad (NCP).

In Nagpur Division Graduate’s seat, the fight is between Sandeep Joshi (BJP) and Abhijeet Vanjari (Congress).

In Aurangabad Division Graduates’ seat, the contest is between Shirish Boralkar (BJP) and Satish Chavan (NCP).

In Amravati Division Teachers’ constituency, the battle is between Dr Nitin Dhande (BJP) and Shrikant Deshpande (Shiv Sena).

In Pune Division Graduates’ seat, the fight is between Prof Jayant Asgaonkar (Congress) and Jitendra Pawar (BJP).

Meanwhile, the polling to Dhule-Nandurbar Local Bodies Constituency would also be held on December 1. The fight here is between Amrish Patel (BJP) and Abhijeet Patil (Congress). The nomination process was held in March and polling was to be held on April 1, however, it was postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The elections to these six seats - three Graduates, two Teachers, and one Local Body constituency is going to be crucial. These are the first elections in the state in a year's time and are being held in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. The electorate is small and it does not reflect the sentiments of the entire state," said veteran political analyst Prakash Akolkar.

The Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar are directly overseeing the campaign.

For Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, it is going to be a sort of litmus test as the results would be compared with his performance of one year.