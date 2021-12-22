Disciplinary proceedings against Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra government had placed him under suspension in the wake of multiple FIRs against him vis-a-vis cases of corruption

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Dec 22 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 18:52 ist
File Photo of Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

In a fresh development, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh, according to the Maharashtra government. 

Singh, an officer of the 1988-batch of the IPS, had served several key posts - Thane Police Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Mumbai Police Commissioner and Commandant General of Home Guards. 

A few days ago, the Maharashtra government had placed him under suspension in the wake of multiple FIRs against him vis-a-vis cases of corruption and misuse of office. 

“Disciplinary action initiated under against Param Bir Singh,” state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said in a written reply to a question by Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Asim Azmi, which was tabled during the Question Hour in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The disciplinary action was initiated under Section 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

It may be recalled that Singh after being shunted out of Mumbai Police had in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a copy to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had alleged that the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

Incidentally, Vaze was arrested in connection with the planting of gelatine-sticks laden Mahindra Scorpio with a threat note near the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiran. 

Vaze, who was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit, is a veteran in Crime Branch-CID and an encounter specialist and has worked under the direct command of Singh.

Param Bir Singh
Maharashtra
Corruption
Sachin Vaze

