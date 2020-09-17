Disha Salian dialled 100 before she was found dead, claims BJP's Nitesh Rane

As a shocking development, Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has claimed that Disha Salian has dialled Mumbai police number 100 before she was found dead in the city’s suburbs.

Disha Salian, a celebrity and talent manager of Bollywood, was also associated with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Disha, a resident of Shivaji Park in Dadar, was found dead on June 8/9 midnight at the Galaxy Regent building complex in Malvani in Malad where her live-in partner Rohan Rai used to stay, Sushant was found dead in his rented duplex accommodation at the Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra on 14 June.

Earlier, Rane, who demanded security for Rohan, said was a “key link” between the two incidents – and requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a security cover.

According to Rane, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member, both the deaths are possibly linked and perhaps could be murders that need to be investigated by CBI.

“The Mumbai police has not investigated the cases properly,” he said, adding that while Disha was on her way from Juhu to Malvani, she had dialled 100 and even called Rohan Rai.

“There was a party that was held in Juhu….Disha dialled 100 and told what had happened to her…she also called Sushant, who in turn informed Rhea. It was Rhea who alerted those who were present in Malad,” said Rane.

It may be recalled, a couple of months ago, Rane Senior had claimed that both Disha and Sushant were murdered – and that the girl was raped before she was killed.

“The fact is that Disha had dialled 100….every call to 100 is recorded…it is an official number and this (recording) needs to be checked (by the CBI),” Rane said.