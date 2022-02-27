Disha Salian: Maharashtra women commission seeks action against Rane father-son duo

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has asked the Mumbai Police to take action against the Rane father-son duo regarding the death of Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian.

The commission has also requested the duo, along with state BJP president Chandrakant Patil to make statements on the same.

MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sought a report from the Malvani police station, besides taking action against Narayan Rane, his son MLA Nitesh Rane and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil.

Disha Salian's post-mortem report stated that she was not raped and was not pregnant, she said.

Chakankar also requested the police to block social media accounts defaming Disha Salian.

Chakankar took the matter to Twitter and revealed the information in a series of tweets.

In reply to the MSCW chariperson's tweets, Nitesh Rane replied: “vinaash kale…viprit buddhi”.

विनाश काले विपरीत बुद्धि !!! — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) February 27, 2022

Disha Salian (28), had allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9 2020. Her death had taken place five days before the dead body of Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra in north-west Mumbai on 14 June, 2020.

Disha Salian’s parents - Satish and Vasanthi - had appealed to leave them alone last week, as it may be recalled.

“Pease spare us, please leave us alone. Let her be at peace, we appeal to politicians, media and social media to spare us. We have lost our only child, our only daughter. We are dying daily, again and again,” they pleaded to Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

