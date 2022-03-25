Disha Salian’s parents write to President, threaten to end their lives

In a fresh development in the death of Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian, her parents have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and his son and MLA Nitesh Rane for "maligning" their late daughter's image.

Disha Salian’s parents - Vasanti Salian and Satish Salian - wrote the five-page letter to the President on March 23.

The couple even threatened to end their lives.

Disha (28) had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the far western suburbs of Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9 2020. Her death had taken place five days before the body of Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra in north-west Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Rane father-son duo had been claiming that both the incidents are linked and that Disha was raped before she was murdered and when Rajput came to know about this and was to expose those responsible, he too was killed.

In the letter, the Salian couple said that the “false narrative” has tarnished the reputation of the family.

"Our life has gone haywire and has become miserable because of our daughter's death. And after that, this blatant falsehood has been spread by Rane and others! Even after registration of offence, Rane and his son have not stopped maligning our name. It seems we will not get justice till we are alive as their right to spread falsehood is more important than our fundamental right to life, right to privacy and to live with dignity,” they said in the letter.

“We request you to issue directions to the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps so that justice could be done, otherwise we would be left with no alternative but to end our lives,” wrote Vasanti and Satish Salian.

