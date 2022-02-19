Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput were murdered: Narayan Rane

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his talent manager Disha Salian were murdered by the same set of people and the two incidents are linked, Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane alleged.

Senior BJP leader Rane said that he was ready and would provide any information the CBI requires from him.

When pointed out that nothing came out of the probe, he said: “A murder probe never gets closed…it can be opened any time.”

Disha (28) had reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Mumbai's Malad on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020. Her death occured five days before the dead body of Sushant (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra on June 14, 2020.

“I am saying it again….Disha Salian was raped and murdered on June 8 (2020). When Sushant Singh Rajput came to know about it, the actor said ‘I am not going to leave them’…but they came on June 13 (2020) night and strangulated Sushant Singh Rajput,” he said.

Rane pointed out that the post-mortem report of Disha Salian was not in the public domain but he was aware of the details. “When the government changes, these staff and doctors will speak out,” he said, adding that many parts of CCTV footage vis-a-vis the two incidents are missing. “Where is (fiancé of Disha Salian) Rohan Rai?” he asked.

He added, “Where is Sawant who used to work at Sushant Singh Rajput’s house?”

