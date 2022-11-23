Disha Salian's death was an accident, says CBI

In a significant development, the CBI has concluded that Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian's death was an accident.

Disha (28) had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the far western suburbs of Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020. Her death took place five days before the dead body of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra in north-west Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

A section of BJP leaders including Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane had been claiming that both incidents were linked. They claimed that Disha was raped before she was murdered when Rajput came to know about this he was killed too as he wanted to expose those behind the crime.

While there was no separate FIR or complaint into Disha’s death, the matter was investigated by the CBI in connection with Sushant’s death. Multiple agencies including CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were involved in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

While the case of Rajput's death was taken over by CBI, it was the Mumbai police which primarily investigated the death of Disha Salian. However, the CBI has not filed any closure report so far in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Reports now have claimed that the CBI has come to the conclusion that Disha Salian's death was an accident.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "The BJP leaders, the women leaders who had dragged Aaditya Thackeray's name into the case should apologise."

Reacting to the news, Nitesh said, "I don’t blame the CBI for its observations in Disha Salain's case."

"CBI entered only after 72 days. From 8th June the “clean up” was done so well with the help of the MVA government that by the time the CBI entered nothing much could be recovered."

Junior Rane described the incident as "master of all cover ups!".