Disha Salian's parents appeal to 'leave us alone'

Vasanthi and Satish spoke to the media briefly at their Dadar residence after Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar visited themVasanthi and Satish spoke to the media briefly at their Dadar residence after Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar visited them

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Feb 22 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 14:07 ist
Disha Salian. Credit: Special arrangement

Shattered by repeated news reports and theories about the death of Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian, her parents on Tuesday appealed to leave them alone and not to malign her daughter.

“Pease spare us, please leave us alone…let her be at peace…we appeal to politicians, media and social media to spare us….we have lost our only child, our only daughter…we are dying daily, again and again,” Disha’s parents Vasanthi and Satish said.

“Please do not trouble us…again and again, it is now almost two years, we are facing this,” they said.

Vasanthi and Satish spoke to the media briefly at their Dadar residence after Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar visited them.

In a related development, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) issued a notice to the Mumbai Police. “We asked them to submit a report in two days including her postmortem report, the copy of FIR, and other related documents of the case," MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar said.

