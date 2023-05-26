DMRC to run underground Mumbai Metro

In a significant step ahead of commissioning of the much-awaited underground Mumbai Metro, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC) has awarded the contract for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line-3 to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC).

The contract was awarded after an international competitive bidding process in which DMRC emerged as the lowest successful bidder.

The contract for the O&M of Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant milestone for MMRC in making the line operational. The selected O&M contractor DMRC is a pioneer in the metro rail sector in India, having successfully operated and maintained the Delhi Metro for over two decades.

The period of contract is ten years. The O&M contractor will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the line including management of Operational Control Centre (OCC) and Depot Control Centre (DCC), stations, running of trains, maintaining the trains and all the metro systems infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers.

They will be governed by Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure clean, efficient and hustle free services to Mumbaikars.

‘’We are happy to associate with DMRC; one of the leading Metro operating companies in the country for operation and maintenance of Mumbai’s first underground Metro line. Operation and Maintenance is a crucial component for any metro. We at MMRC are committed to provide, sleek, comfortable, safe, reliable, and high-quality service to our passengers in a cost effective way,” said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the SEEPZ in suburbs with 26 underground and one street-level station.

It will ensure a commute from Colaba to SEEPZ within one hour - and would run on the North-South and South-North direction like the suburban networks of Central Railway and Western Railway.

It will allow connectivity to 6 major business and employment centers including Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Lower Parel, BKC and SEEPZ/MIDC.

It will ensure easy access to over 30 educational institutes, 13 hospitals, 14 religious places and over 30 recreational facilities. “It will provide connectivity to the areas hereto not connected with suburban rail like Kalbadevi, Girgaum, Worli and the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport,” officials said.