Doctor held for taking Rs 30 as bribe

He had been taking money from patients and it was a sort of routine for this government doctor.

But, on Thursday, luck ran out for Nitin Bapu Chivte, the 46-year-old doctor attached to a primary health centre in Sangli district.

Dr Chivte was nabbed taking a bribe of Rs 30 from a patient, who complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Dr Chivte is a resident of Islampur tehsil and practice at the Kurlap village of Sangli district in Western Maharashtra.

The complainant had told the ACB that the doctor used to take money from patients in lieu of treatment.

"The accused used to take Rs 30 per patient and Rs 100 for saline whereas treatment in a PHC is free. He never used to treat patients without money," an ACB official said.

The complainant after being refused treatment approached the ACB on Wednesday.

"Accordingly a trap was laid and the doctor was caught red-handed accepting Rs 30," the official said.

An offence was registered in Kurlap police station and investigations were in progress.