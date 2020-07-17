Doctors remove Re 1 coin from 8-year-old boy's food pipe

An eight-year-old Andheri boy underwent a complex endoscopic procedure at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital after he accidentally swallowed a Rs 1 coin. The family spent six hours visiting several nursing homes before finding relief at Nanavati Hospital.

The boy got the coin stuck in the upper part of the oesophagus or the food pipe.

Due to the obstruction, he was in immense pain and vomited every time he tried to eat anything. The parents got to know about the coin through an X-ray done at a local nursing home and after visiting several doctors, came to Nanavati Hospital.

Dr. Amol Patil, senior consultant and ENT specialist immediately attended the child.

“The boy was in extreme discomfort due to the coin. Any further delay to extract the object could have led to possible life-threatening conditions such as an infection or rupture of the oesophagus,” said Dr Patil.

After taking all necessary precautions, the surgical team performed a complex esophagoscopy — an endoscopic procedure through the mouth of the boy. With the help of forceps, safely concealed in a metal rod, the team of doctors successfully extracted the coin in no time.

“We kept the patient under observation for some time and post-operatively, the patient did well. Once he could eat normally and showed no discomfort anymore, we discharged him,” said Dr Patil.

Nanavati Hospital has taken a spew of infection-control measures to successfully perform non-Covid critical procedures during the pandemic.

“While we are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s absolutely essential to create a safe environment to attend and operate non-Covid emergencies to ensure more lives can be saved,” said Manpreet Singh Sohal, Chief Operating Officer and Director, Nanavati Hospital.