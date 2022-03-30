Documentary on GoNiDa to be released on Gudi Padwa

An educational documentary named ‘Kille Pahilela Manus’ on Gopal Nilkanth Dandekar, an eminent writer, historian and wanderer, who has known for his exploration of forts will be released all over Maharashtra on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Dandekar was famously known in Maharashtra as GoNiDa (8 July 1916 – 1 June 1998) and is a revered figure in Maharashtra’s literary world.

The Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), the apex mountaineering body of Maharashtra, has taken the initiative.

Dandekar has penned a few books named ‘Kille, Durgbhraman- Gatha, Shivtirth Raigad,’ covering the courage and valour of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj extensively. His work is a guiding light to understanding forts and aspects related to them for the generations.

The premier shows of the documentary are being organized all over Maharashtra on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa by the district organisations and adventure clubs associated with AMGM.

The documentary is written and directed by Milind Bhanage.

The premier show of Pune city is organised at ‘Lady Ramabai Auditorium,’ S P College, Tilak Road, Pune on Saturday in the presence of Veena Deo, veteran writer, Vijay Joshi, Director, Cubix Networks Pvt Ltd, Nilesh Deshpande, Convener and veteran mountaineer and expedition leader Umesh Zirpe.

“GoNiDa had been a pioneering novelist who wandered every ghat, every trail and every fort of Sahyadri with utmost adulation to none other than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It would not be wrong to say that he spent most of his life exploring the forts of Sahaydri,” said Zirpe.

“Some of his favourite forts he visited umpteenth times. Raigad, Rajgad, Torna, were some of his special ones. He has not just visited the forts but he truly loved to be nested in their laps,” he said.

His exploration led to some of the classic documentation on forts such as Durgabhramangatha, Gurgadarsham Shivteerth Raigad and so on. These reads led thousands of fort lovers to the foothills of Sahyadri.

The narrations by GoNiDa gave a unique perspective to the trekkers about understanding the history, archaeology, geography of the surroundings and most importantly an intimate relation-building with the forts which were the pride of our own state, and the country. Sports such as trekking and mountaineering in Sahyadri saw the light of the day, all thanks to GoNida.

According to Zirpe, GoNiDa’s exploration and documentation reveals an art of understanding the forts and their histories. From the archaeological remains of fort structures, he uncovered the historical facets of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his kingdom. Past three generations of Maharashtra have been following the wisdom of this talisman of the Sahyadri ranges.

Check out the latest videos from DH: