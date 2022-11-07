Don’t distort films on Shivaji Maharaj: Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati

Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, the 13th direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has expressed displeasure over distortion of facts in films related to the legendary Maratha warrior.

Sambhaji Raje, who hails from the Kolhapur royal family is grandson of legendary social reformer Rajrishi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Sambhaji Raje, a former Rajya Sabha member, referred to two Marathi films inlcuding recently released Har Har Mahadev and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, an upcoming project.

“You can just pass off anything under cinematic liberty…this would not be tolerated…There is a limit to dramatisation of history,” Sambhaji Raje said in Pune.

“If such movies with incorrect elements are made in future, I will oppose them,” he said, adding that he would also communicate with the Censor Board, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

When it was pointed out some leaders are promoting these movies, he said that he speaks for himself and not for others.

State NCP President Jayant Patil has backed the royal. “Historical facts should not be distorted by filmmakers,” Patil said.