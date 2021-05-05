Don’t let guard down despite downward trend in Covid-19 cases, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Don’t let guard down despite downward trend: Thackeray

Thackeray said the Supreme Court has appreciated Mumbai municipal corporation’s work to contain coronavirus spread

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 22:42 ist
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: Facebook/UddhavBalasahebThackeray

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said people should not be complacent just because there is a downward trend in coronavirus cases in the state.

“We are preparing for the third wave of the virus,” Thackeray said addressing the state on social media.

Thackeray said the Supreme Court has appreciated Mumbai municipal corporation’s work to contain coronavirus spread.

“The Centre’s scientific panel has warned about a third coronavirus wave. We have been preparing for this since last month,” he said.

Many districts are witnessing a decline in cases even as cases are rising in some other districts, he said.

Thackeray said the state will have to increase oxygen generation capacity to 3,000 MT and has started working on it. “We generate 1,200 MT oxygen every day but our consumption is 1,700 MT,” he said.

Terming the Supreme Court's decision to strike down reservation for the Marathas as unfortunate, Thackeray said he will write to the Centre, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and

President Ram Nath Kovind to step in and provide relief to the community. Thackeray also appealed people of the state not to be misled by those wanting to create unrest over the Maratha quota issue.

