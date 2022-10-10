Don't comment on Sena matters, Raj Thackeray to party people 

With the crisis within the Shiv Sena deepening, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has asked party leaders and workers not to speak to the media on the issue or post on social media.

Raj, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, had left the party in 2005, owing to differences with cousin and party President Uddhav Thackeray. In 2006, Raj founded the MNS.

“None of my Maharashtra soldiers should talk or write on any media or social media about the ongoing political events. I will present the party's position on all this in due course,” Thackeray said in an appeal-cum-directive to party people.

Raj is a bitter critic of Uddhav and their political equations are irreparable.

However, he enjoys good personal relations with leaders of the Thackeray group and the rebel camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and so as top BJP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.