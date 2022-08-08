Don't know who real CM is: Aaditya Thackeray

Don't know who real CM is: Aaditya Thackeray on Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Thackeray said there was no accountable government in the state at a time when it has seen heavy floods in many parts

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 08 2022, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 18:44 ist
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray addresses supporters during 'Shiv Samvad Yatra' at Jaysingpur in Kolhapur district, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra and said it was difficult to understand who is the real chief minister in the dispensation. He also said the state had a "temporary" chief minister as the Shinde government was bound to fall soon.

Addressing party workers at Matoshree, Thackeray said the verdict in Sena's battle in the Supreme Court against the rebel MLAs will have an impact not just on the party but on the entire nation. "A question that is asked is whether an elected government exists (in the state) or not. In the jumbo cabinet of two people, it cannot be understood who the real chief minister is," Thackeray said.

Also Read | Uddhav loyalists seek inquiry after wrong names in disqualified candidates' list

"The temporary chief minister we have....Temporary because the government will collapse," Thackeray went on, adding that Shinde "sometimes" comes to Maharashtra from Delhi, tours places, gets photographs clicked and then goes back to the national capital.

Thackeray said there was no accountable government in the state at a time when it has seen heavy floods in many parts, leaving people distressed.

Incidentally, an expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is set to take place on Tuesday, over a month after Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM on June 30.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray had fallen on June 29 after a rebellion by Shinde and 39 Sena MLAs.

