Don't lower guard against Covid-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Even though total active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra settled below the 10,000-mark, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sounded a word of caution and asked people not to lower their guard.

“Judging by the reemergence of positive cases in Europe, there should be continued vigilance and ensuring the observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the Chief Minister said after reviewing the Covid-19 situation at the Cabinet meeting.

Thackeray is currently recuperating and undergoing physiotherapy at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. However, he joined the Cabinet meeting online.

Thackeray has undergone a surgery related to problems in his cervical spine.

While Thackeray joined the meeting online, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and rest of his Cabinet colleagues attended from the Sahyadri Guest House.

During the meeting, Pawar and the ministers wished Thackeray a speedy recovery.

“Thackeray expressed his gratitude for the warm wishes and support from his colleagues and informed everyone about his post-surgery recovery,” the CMO said.

The Cabinet discussed Covid-19 cases in the state, vaccination status, crop situation.

Transport Minister Anil Parab informed about the steps taken by the state government for the ST employees who are agitating for nearly a month now, paralysing the services.

