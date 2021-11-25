Don't lower guard against Covid-19: Maharashtra CM

Don't lower guard against Covid-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

There should be continued vigilance and ensuring the observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, the CM said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2021, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 19:07 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File photo

Even though total active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra settled below the 10,000-mark, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sounded a word of caution and asked people not to lower their guard.

“Judging by the reemergence of positive cases in Europe, there should be continued vigilance and ensuring the observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the Chief Minister said after reviewing the Covid-19 situation at the Cabinet meeting.

Thackeray is currently recuperating and undergoing physiotherapy at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. However, he joined the Cabinet meeting online.

Thackeray has undergone a surgery related to problems in his cervical spine.

While Thackeray joined the meeting online, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and rest of his Cabinet colleagues attended from the Sahyadri Guest House.

During the meeting, Pawar and the ministers wished Thackeray a speedy recovery.

“Thackeray expressed his gratitude for the warm wishes and support from his colleagues and informed everyone about his post-surgery recovery,” the CMO said.

The Cabinet discussed Covid-19 cases in the state, vaccination status, crop situation.

Transport Minister Anil Parab informed about the steps taken by the state government for the ST employees who are agitating for nearly a month now, paralysing the services.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 