Don't panic, strictly follow Covid-19 norms, says Mumbai civic chief as city logs 8,063 fresh cases

On a day Mumbai reported 8,063 fresh coronavirus positive cases, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Sunday sought to allay apprehensions of citizens, saying that 89 per cent of the infections are asymptomatic and 90 per cent of beds are vacant.

He urged people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols. Mask is mandatory in the public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places. All must join hands to tide over this new wave of Covid pandemic, he stressed.

“Today 8,063 new Covid cases have been detected in Mumbai out of which 89 per cent were found to be totally asymptomatic and total number of active cases in Mumbai is now 29,819. However, out of 8,063 new cases today, only 503 have been hospitalised out of which 56 cases have been put on oxygenated beds. As of today, 90 per cent of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant,” Chahal said in a statement.

He also appealed to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai at the earliest. “There is no reason to panic but at the same time all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

