'Don't post fake news on COVID-19 on April Fool's Day'

Don't post fake news on COVID-19 on April Fool's Day: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 31 2020, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 14:16 ist
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday issued a stern warning against spreading fake news about coronavirus as part of April Fool's Day pranks, stating that it could trigger panic during the lockdown.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a pre-recorded video message, the minister said, "The lockdown is in force to contain the coronavirus outbreak. I appeal to people not to spread any fake messages that can trigger panic among people."

The Maharashtra cyber crime has been asked to step up and take strict action against those who post fake or misleading information on social media platforms, Deshmukh said.

Maharashtra has recorded 230 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 