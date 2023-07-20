Don't step out of homes unless necessary: Maharashtra govt urges people in view of heavy rainfall warning

In view of continuous downpour in parts of Maharashtra and heavy rainfall warning, the state government on Thursday issued an advisory, asking people not to step out of homes unless necessary.

Mumbai received an average 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday, while neighbouring Thane city received a whopping 213.84 mm rainfall during that period.

Some coastal districts, including Raigad and Ratnagiri, have been receiving incessant rainfall, officials said.

A massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district has claimed the lives of at least 10 villagers and many are still feared trapped, they said. "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a heavy rainfall warning for some districts in the state. There has been a downpour for the last two days as well. The citizens should not venture out unnecessarily," the government said in its advisory.

It also said that people should avoid crowding at the landslide site in Irshalwadi.