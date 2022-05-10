'Don't test our patience': Raj to Uddhav Thackeray over loudspeaker row

The political face-off between the two warring Thackeray cousins took a new turn on Tuesday when Raj shot off a letter to Uddhav on the issue of loudspeakers in mosques asking him not to test his patience and that position of power is not permanent.

Raj, the President of MNS has been rooting for a ban on ‘Azaan’ on loudspeakers and has threatened to play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at double the volume - which has put Uddhav, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President, in trouble.

“I have only one thing to say to the state government; Do not test our patience. Power comes and goes. No one has a copper plate of power. Not even you Uddhav Thackeray!,” Raj said on the social media platform and tagged the letter.

Raj said that over the last week, MNS workers are being harassed by the police.

“As many as 28,000 MNS workers were served notices and many of them were arrested even before starting the agitation to take down the loudspeakers from the mosques. Have they ever acted against mosques which hide weapons and terrorists? The police are after our party workers including Sandeep Deshpande and others as if they are terrorists from Pakistan," Raj said in the strongly-worded letter to his estranged cousin.