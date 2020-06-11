Don't use schools as COVID-19 care centres: MNS

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 11 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 20:18 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI

The local unit of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS on Thursday opposed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s move to take over educational institutes, especially schools, for use as COVID-19 care centres in the city.

The TMC, since the last few days, has started taking over educational institutes, including colleges and schools, to convert them as COVID-19 care centres (CCCs) in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

MNS Thane and Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav warned the TMC against using educational institution premises as CCCs.

He said once classes resume, students will be scared to sit in rooms earlier used to house coronavirus patients.

"This will cause mental agony to students which should be avoided," Jadhav said.

Jadhav sought to know the TMC is taking over schools and colleges when a number of marriage halls and hospitals are available in the city.

"The government has reserved 80 per cent of the beds in private hospitals which the corporation can very well take over," the MNS leader said.

The TMC has said they are converting educational institutes into CCCs to deal with the rising number of COVID- 19 cases in the city.

