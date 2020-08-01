Don't use Sushant Singh Rajput's case to create friction between Maharashtra and Bihar, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

'Don't use SSR to create friction between Maha & Bihar'

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2020, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 07:25 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to people to not use the Sushant Singh Rajput case to create friction between his state and Bihar. 

He, however, said that if anyone had any proof related to the case, they must bring it to Mumbai police's notice.

"If anyone has any proof about the case they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between the two states of Bihar and Maharashtra," said Thackeray.

Thackeray also urged his predecessor and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to not target Mumbai police. 

"Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police that he has worked with in the last five years. It is the same police that has made so many sacrifices during the fight against Covid-19. I condemn those who are raising questions over the efficiency of the police," he said.

