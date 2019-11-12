'Down but not out,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena's troubleshooter Sanjay Raut, who underwent an urgent angioplasty, was back in his elements, when quoting the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he tweeted that his party would surely succeed.

A photo of Raut penning notes from the hospital bed has also gone viral.

On Tuesday morning, Raut, the close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted: "Lehron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, himmat karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti" (the boat that qualms the waves never gets across, those who dare do not lose). He then added "hum honge kamyaab, zaroor honge" (we would succeed, definitely)" - an indication that the Shiv Sena would sail through.

The 57-year-old Raut, a three-term Rajya Sabha member and Executive Editor of Saamana, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after chest pain. He underwent angiography and then angioplasty and is in good health now.

Thackeray and his wife Rashmi visited the hospital and spent some time with the journalist-politician.

NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar and his grand-nephew Rohit Pawar were among those who visited the hospital.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi also met him in the hospital. "He is okay now, he has to take care," said Dr Joshi.

"He is better now," said NCP veteran and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Harshawardhan Patil too went to the hospital. "He should speak less, take care of his health," Shelar said, adding that there were nothing political in his visit.

He has been shifted out of the ICU. Raut is likely to be discharged on Wednesday or Thursday.