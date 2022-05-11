Dr Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai to be ready by March 2024

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government's grand memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be ready by March, 2024, inspection by a three-member ministerial committee revealed on Wednesday.

The memorial is coming up at the now-defunct Indu Mill in Mumbai's Dadar along the Arabian Sea. To be known as the Statue of Equality, it would have the tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar.

The delegation, comprising ministers Dhananjay Munde, Prof Varsha Gaikwad and Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, assured that funds will not be a constraint. “The work is progressing well. The memorial is expected to be ready by March 2024,” Munde said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner SVR Srinivas and noted architect Shashi Prabhu were also present during the review. MMRDA is executing the project.

A tripartite agreement was struck between the Union Ministry of Textiles, the Government of Maharashtra and the National Textile Corporation, for the transfer of 12 acres of land adjacent to the Chaityabhoomi in the Indu Mills Compound in Mumbai, where the last rites of Babasaheb Ambedkar were performed.