Dr Amol Kolhe made Sharad Pawar-led NCP's campaign chief

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 11 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 22:55 ist
At the meeting, NCP Working President Supriya Sule urged Dr Kolhe to take over as the party’s campaign chief. Credit: Twitter/@kolhe_amol

Actor-turned-politician Dr Amol Kolhe has been appointed campaign chief of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls. 

An orator-par-excellence, Dr Kolhe is the NCP MP from Shirur. 

Last week, during the parallel show of strengths of the Sharad Pawar-led group and the rival Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel faction, he was present at the meeting presided over by the NCP supremo.

At the meeting, NCP Working President Supriya Sule urged Dr Kolhe to take over as the party’s campaign chief. 

On Tuesday, Sule and state NCP President Jayant Patil handed over the letter to him.

In Marathi TV serials,  Dr Kolhe had essayed the role of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. 

