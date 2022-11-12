Dr Jitendra Awhad granted bail after arrest over blocking 'Har Har Mahadev' screening

Former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad, who was arrested on the evening of November 11, in a case involving disruption of the screening of the movie Har Har Mahadev was granted bail on Saturday, Noveber 12.

Vartak Nagar police station slapped a rioting case registered against him on charges of disrupting a late-night screening of the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev at Thane’s Viviana Mall multiplex on November 7.

Along with Dr Ahwad, a dozen of his supporters were also booked by the Thane police.

A close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Dr Awhad had served as Housing Minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“The protest was against distortion of facts related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… What I had done was for Maharashtra,” Dr Awhad said. “I welcome the arrest…if I would have been arrested for 365 days also for telling facts, I would have gone to jail happily,” he said.

“We cannot distort facts about people who laid the foundation of Maharashtra,” he said, adding that he would not tolerate distortion of facts.

“I am happy now that none of the theatres in the state is screening this film,” he added.

The movie narrates the story of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, a general of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.